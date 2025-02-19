Karachi [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): New Zealand made a strong start to their Champions Trophy campaign, posting a formidable 320/5 against hosts Pakistan in their Group A clash in Karachi. The innings was anchored by brilliant centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham, who guided the Kiwis to a challenging total after early setbacks.

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to field first. Their decision seemed to pay off initially as spinner Abrar Ahmed struck first, dismissing Devon Conway for 10 with the score at 39. Just an over later, Naseem Shah removed Kane Williamson for a single, reducing New Zealand to 40/2 in 8.1 overs. The Kiwis reached 48/2 at the end of the first powerplay.

Daryl Mitchell was the next to fall, managing just 10 runs before being sent back by Haris Rauf. At 73/3 in 16.2 overs, New Zealand were in a tricky position. However, opener Will Young and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham steadied the innings, forging a crucial 118-run partnership.

Young led the recovery with a well-crafted century, scoring 107 off 113 balls, including 12 fours and a six. His innings ended when Naseem Shah struck again, dismissing him when New Zealand were 191/4 in 37.2 overs. Soon after, Latham made century, completing it in just 95 balls. He remained unbeaten on 118 off 104 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Glenn Phillips provided the finishing touch with a quick-fire 61 off 39 balls, smashing three fours and four sixes to take New Zealand past the 300-run mark. The Kiwis made 113 runs in their last ten overs.

Among Pakistan's bowlers, Naseem Shah was the standout performer, finishing with figures of 2/63 in his 10 overs. Haris Rauf also picked up two wickets but was expensive as he finished with 2/83, while Abrar Ahmed claimed one. Shaheen Shah Afridi had an off day, going wicketless in his 10 overs and conceding 68 runs.

Pakistan have the challenge to make 321 to secure a victory in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Brief score: New Zealand 320/5 (Will Young 107, Tom Latham 118*; Naseem Shah 2/63) vs. Pakistan. (ANI)

