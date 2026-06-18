Sports News | Chambal Ghariyals Extend Winning Streak with Win Against Bundelkhand Bulls in MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Chambal Ghariyals continued their dominant run and the winning streak in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 as the side registered a win against Bundelkhand Bulls by 39 runs at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Batting first, Chambal Ghariyals piled up a commanding 218/8 in their 20 overs, powered by superb knocks from captain Shubham Sharma and Tripuresh Singh, according to a press release on Wednesday (June 17).

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The Ghariyals endured a shaky start, losing wickets at regular intervals and slipping to 80/4. However, Shubham and Tripuresh steadied the innings with a crucial 77-run partnership that shifted the momentum back in their favour.

Tripuresh played a scintillating knock of 50 off just 24 deliveries, smashing six towering sixes before being dismissed. Shubham continued to anchor the innings brilliantly and top-scored with 81 off 51 balls, an innings decorated with eight fours and two sixes.

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The late flourish came from Aman Bhadoriya, who struck a quick-fire 15 off 6 balls, while Mayur Patel provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 13 off just 3 deliveries, helping Chambal Ghariyals cross the 200-run mark comfortably.

In reply, Bundelkhand Bulls suffered an early setback when Bhumesh Muzalda was dismissed for just 1 off 3 balls. Shivang Kumar and Abhishek Pathak attempted to rebuild the innings with a 36-run stand for the second wicket before Shivang fell for 12 off 9 deliveries.

Pathak looked positive during his stay but was dismissed soon after for 31 off 18 balls. With the Bulls under pressure, Harsh Gawali and Parth Goswami then joined hands in an effort to revive the chase and keep their side in contention.

However, the Chambal Ghariyals bowlers ensured that neither batter could dominate the proceedings, applying pressure through disciplined bowling and drying up the boundaries during the middle overs. Although Harsh Gawali and Parth Goswami attempted to accelerate in the death overs, the required run rate had climbed too steeply for Bundelkhand Bulls to recover.

Gawali fought till the very end, just like how we see in an international match, remaining unbeaten at 70 off 48 deliveries, while Goswami contributed with 55 off 44 balls. Despite their efforts, the Bulls fell short of the target.

For Chambal Ghariyals, Tripuresh Singh returned with figures of 2/38 in his four overs, while Mayur Patel delivered a highly economical spell, conceding just 27 runs in his quota of four overs at an economy rate of 6.75.

Reflecting on the win, captain Shubham Sharma said, "It's a great feeling to register seven wins in a row. As long as we keep winning, the atmosphere in the dressing room remains positive, but we know there are still areas where we can improve. Every match presents different challenges, and today was no different. We lost a few early wickets, so building that partnership became very important. The preparation before the tournament has played a big role in our success. We trained well together in Gwalior, developed strong team bonding, and that understanding is helping us perform consistently." (ANI)

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