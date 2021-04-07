Madrid [Spain], April 7 (ANI): Goals from Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio helped Real Madrid thrash Liverpool in the first-leg quarterfinal of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 and as a result, the latter now faces an uphill task of making it to the semi-finals. Jurgen Klopp's side would be required to score big in the second leg quarterfinal.

The first half saw two goals being scored and both of them were registered by Real Madrid. First, Junior registered the goal in the 27th minute and nine minutes later, Ascensio gave Real Madrid a 2-0 lead.

No more goals were scored in the first half and as a result, Madrid walked into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

In the second half, Mohamed Salah pegged one goal back for Liverpool in the 51st minute and the visitors would have been hoping to make a comeback in the match.

However, that was not to be the case as Junior scored his second goal of the match for Madrid in the 65th minute and this gave Madrid a 3-1 lead in the match.

No more goals were scored and in the end, Madrid walked away with a comfortable victory.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will now take on each other in the second leg quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 14. (ANI)

