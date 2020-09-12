Paris, Sep 12 (AP) Champions League semifinalist Lyon was held at Bordeaux to 0-0 in a tepid French league encounter.

In a game of rare chances on Friday, Lyon almost stole a win 10 minutes from the end when highly rated midfielder Houssem Aouar hit the post after skipping past center half Laurent Koscielny.

Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes had a shot narrowly wide midway through the first half, and Bordeaux had a penalty appeal turned down following a video review in the 77th minute.

Bordeaux remained in second place with five points from three games ahead of this weekend's matches, while Lyon was third with four points having played one game less.

Lyon lost to eventual winner Bayern Munich 3-0 in the Champions League semis last month.

In Saturday's games, leader Nice looks to make it three straight wins when it travels to face Montpelluer, while ninth-place Saint-Etienne hosts a Strasbourg side which lost its opening two games.

Having lost its opening game away to Lens on Thursday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain hosts Marseille on Sunday. AP

