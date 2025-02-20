Dubai [UAE], February 20 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first in their opening game of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh and India are placed in Group A along with Pakistan and New Zealand in their group. After this fixture, both teams will face Pakistan and New Zealand in their next two matches in the ongoing marquee event.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs SA CT Cricket Match in Karachi.

"We would like to bat first. Looks a good wicket so we want to put runs on the board. We have play good cricket today and the boys are confident. Three spinners, two spinners for us," Shanto said after winning the toss.

Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed the playing XI at the toss and said that Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja are playing in place of Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy in their line-up.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check Playing XIs For India and Bangladesh.

"I would have fielded first. We have played a few years back here so we felt ball comes on better under lights. All looking good. Everyone is fit and fine to go. Let's hope we start well. There is no looking back, every game becomes very important in this tournament. Only Varun misses out from the last ODI we played, Jadeja comes back and Arshdeep misses and Shami comes back," Rohit Sharma said.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)