Lahore [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the ongoing Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The oldest rivals in cricket are set to fight for victory in a high-stakes clash at the Champions Trophy. England arrived in Lahore after a 3-0 ODI series defeat against India.

On the other hand, Australia was outfoxed in Sri Lanka in the build-up to the event in the absence of its renowned pace trio, which featured Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Australia will continue to miss the pace trio and will need their next stars to embrace the challenge and deliver for the Baggy Greens.

After winning the toss, Australia captain Steve Smith said, "We're gonna have a bowl. It looks like a pretty good surface. There was a bit of dew when we were practising, so we'd like to chase later on. Short, Head, myself, Marnus, Inglis, Carey, Maxwell, Dwarshuis, Ellis, Spencer Johnson and Zampa. There's a little bit of swing up top; we'll try to utilise that. (Carey) He's been batting brilliantly."

England captain Jos Buttler said during the time of the toss, "We would have batted a bit 50-50. It looks like a good surface. We are not trying to hide anything. We are really excited. (On Jamie Smith) Very unflappable, has immense talent."

Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. (ANI)

