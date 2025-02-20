Karachi [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): Pakistan have been fined five per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in their Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand in Karachi.

"The hosts have been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the tournament's opening game in Karachi," International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

Pakistan were handed a slow over-rate fine after they were found to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

While on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge, Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence. As a result, no formal hearing was required.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Pakistan are hosting a global cricket tournament for the first time in three decades. New Zealand spoiled the party for Pakistan by staging a 60-run victory on Wednesday.

Pakistan now faces a do-or-die situation as the team prepares for the blockbuster clash against arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai.

Pakistan have suffered another blow as explosive opener Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tournament with an injury.

The incident occurred when New Zealand opener Will Young drove a delivery from Shaheen Afridi through the covers. Zaman sprinted to intercept the ball and managed to palm it back to Babar Azam for the return throw.

However, he immediately appeared in discomfort, clutching his lower back and signalling for a substitution. The team physio aided him in walking off the field. He later returned to the field after New Zealand lost their second wicket in the ninth over.

Imam-ul-Haq was approved as Zaman's replacement by the ICC Event Technical Committee, which includes Wasim Khan, Usman Wahla, Sarah Edgar, and former South African cricketer Shaun Pollock. (ANI)

