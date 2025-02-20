Dubai [UAE], February 20 (ANI): Stalwart Virat Kohli went level with former captain and batting maestro Mohammad Azharuddin for the record of completing most catches as a fielder for India in the ODI format.

Virat achieved the feat during India's Champions Trophy opening clash against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday. Virat completed two catches to take his tally to 156 in the ODIs, the joint-highest by an Indian as a fielder, joining Azharuddin at the top. However, Virat achieved the feat in 298 matches, 36 games less Azharuddin (334).

Virat needs to take one more catch in the format to go past Azharuddin and script the record solely to his name. With the former skippers occupying the top spot, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar comes next in the list with 140 catches in the ODIs. The 'Wall' Rahul Dravid is next in line with 124 catches, followed by Suresh Raina with a tally of 102.

The 36-year-old didn't have to wait much to see the first opportunity come flying his way. On the fourth ball of the second over, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto chased down Harshit Rana's fullish delivery.

He chased it successfully but failed to keep his cover drive in contact with the ground. Virat, stationed at a shortish cover point, jumped in the air and completed a catch above his head.

Virat had to wait for the second chance to come his way. In the 43rd over, Mohammed Shami outfoxed Jaker Ali by operating on the wider side of the pitch. Jaker couldn't resist and backed himself to clear the boundary rope. He caught the ball with the toe end of his bat and skied it in the air. With eyes glued on the ball, Virat pouched the ball clean to go level with Azharuddin.

Along with Virat, Shami etched his name in the history book after completing 200 ODI wickets. Shami bowled his full quota of 10 overs and looked in a nice rhythm. He ended his spell with mouth-watering figures of 5/53 in 10 overs, dismissing Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed. (ANI)

