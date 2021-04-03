Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 3 (ANI): A proposal from Badminton Indonesia and Badminton Maldives, seconded by Badminton Asia, to amend the laws of badminton relating to the scoring system will be discussed in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 22.

BWF on Saturday informed that it will stage its 82nd AGM virtually in May. The proposal is to change the scoring system from best of three games of 21 points to best of five games of 11 points.

According to BWF, a number of items are on the agenda including the scheduled Council Elections -- uniquely falling in an Olympic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Different proposals from the membership will be discussed during the BWF AGM, most notably the proposal to amend the laws of scoring. The BWF Council has taken forward this proposal and it will be voted on by the Membership in May.

BWF President Poul-Erik Hoyer said he welcomed the proposal from the Membership. "The proposed scoring system change is part of my vision to make badminton more exciting and to increase the entertainment value for stakeholders and fans," Poul-Erik said in an official statement.

"The last time this topic was tabled it did resonate with a significant section of our Membership with a narrow verdict met. We concede the timing was not right back then but I'm pleased to see this being driven by the Membership once more," he further said.

"This is only proposed to be introduced after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. So, I'm confident this is a more favourable time to affect this change," Poul-Erik added.

Moreover, there will be a vote to decide three positions on the Executive Board -- BWF President, BWF Deputy President, and BWF Vice President-Para Badminton -- as well as to determine 20 Council positions. Elections will be conducted virtually using electronic voting systems. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)