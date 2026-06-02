Sports News | Charles Schwab Challenge: Charles Schwab Challenge: Bhatia Settles for Tied-28th as Henley Prevails in Playoff Thriller

Fort Worth [US], June 2 (ANI): Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia signed off from the Charles Schwab Challenge with a disappointing final-round 3-over 73 but still managed a respectable tied-28th finish at Colonial Country Club. Bhatia, who had positioned himself inside the top 20 after three rounds, slipped down the leader board on Sunday to end the week at 4-under-par.

The 23-year-old produced rounds of 67, 65, 71 and 73 for his tournament total and shared 28th place with Brandt Snedeker, Keita Nakajima and Doug Ghim.

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Fellow Indian-American Sahith Theegala also struggled in the closing round, carding a 73 to finish tied-60th at 1-over-par for the week.

Bhatia made an encouraging start to his final round with a birdie at the opening hole, but the momentum quickly disappeared as he dropped successive shots at the second and third. He recovered with a birdie on the ninth to make the turn at even par for the day and appeared set for a steady finish.

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However, the back nine proved more challenging. Bogeys at the 11th and 13th holes pushed him over par before another dropped shot at the closing 18th left him with a 73. After relying heavily on a hot putter during the first two rounds, Bhatia was unable to find the same touch on the greens over the weekend.

Theegala's final round followed a similar pattern. He mixed two birdies with three bogeys and a double bogey, resulting in a 73. His four-round scores of 67, 70, 71 and 73 left him tied for 60th place.

At the top of the leader board, Russell Henley produced a dramatic comeback to secure his sixth PGA Tour title. Henley and Eric Cole finished regulation play tied at 12-under-par before Henley emerged victorious with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

Henley looked unlikely to challenge early in the day despite opening with an eagle and a birdie. Four bogeys on the front nine left him trailing, but he mounted a superb charge on the inward stretch. Birdies at the 11th and then three consecutive birdies from the 16th through the 18th brought him level with Cole and forced extra holes.

Carrying that momentum into the playoff, Henley birdied the first extra hole to clinch the title and cap a remarkable finish.

Cole, seeking his maiden PGA Tour victory, closed with an even-par 70. He had started brightly with birdies on the first two holes but lost ground with three bogeys during the round. A birdie at the 11th helped him remain in contention before he settled for runner-up honours after the playoff defeat.

Ben Griffin, Alex Smalley and Mac Meissner shared third place at 11-under-par, one stroke behind the leaders. (ANI)

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