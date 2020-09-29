Northamptonshire [UK], September 29 (ANI): Northamptonshire Cricket on Tuesday announced that Charlie Thurston has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The 24-year-old was Northamptonshire's leading run-scorer in the Bob Willis Trophy, notching up more than 350 runs at an average of 44. He will stay at Northamptonshire until the end of 2022.

Also Read | Abdul Samad Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About the 18-Year-Old Power Hitter From Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am delighted to have signed for another two years, I really enjoy playing my cricket at the club, there is a great atmosphere within the group and we have got a really talented bunch of players," Thurston said in an official statement.

"I am massively grateful to Rips [David Ripley] and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity this year to play in the Bob Willis Trophy and I think that theme of picking young players and giving them a chance to shine has really helped my cause," he added.

Also Read | Essex Player Pours Beer on Muslim Cricketer Feroze Khushi Following Bob Willis Trophy 2020 Title Win Over Somerset, Gives Rise to Controversy.

Earlier in August, Left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan had signed a two-year contract with Northamptonshire. Kerrigan has the experience of 104 first-class games with him. He has claimed 322 wickets at an average of just over 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)