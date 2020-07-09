London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Chelsea on Thursday announced that academy player Charlotte Fleming has signed her first professional contract with the club.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been at Chelsea since the age of 10 and has now signed a professional contract that keeps her with the club until May 2021.

Also Read | ENG 106/5 in 43 Overs | England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 2: Windies Bowlers Claim Four Wickets Before Lunch.

After signing a deal, Fleming said it was her dream and it is "really exciting" to be a part of the club.

"It's a bit surreal to be honest, it's a dream for me and I've always aspired to be part of the women's team," the club's official website quoted Fleming as saying.

Also Read | Aston Villa vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20: Check Out Probable Line-ups for AVL vs MUN at Villa Park.

"It's really exciting for me as a young player coming into this new world. I have got the most amazing support network around me from Chelsea to family and friends and it's going to be an exciting year for me to see where my journey goes," she added.

The England Under-19 international also has revealed her personal targets and hopes for the season ahead.

"My main aim is to show Emma [Hayes] and Paul [Green] how grateful I am for this opportunity. To be honest I will just be a sponge and gain as much information as possible, learn as much as I can and develop - this year is all about development for me and being the best player I can be," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)