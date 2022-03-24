London [UK], March 24 (ANI): Premier League club Chelsea will now be able to sell tickets to their supporters for away games, cup matches and women's fixtures after alterations were made to their special operating licence by the UK government.

The Blues had previously been banned from selling match tickets under sanctions handed to their Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

"Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK's sanctions list for his links to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced," sports minister Nigel Huddleston said as per goal.com.

"I would like to thank fans for their patience while we have engaged with the football authorities to make this possible."

The club will not receive any revenue from the ticket sales, the statement added, with all proceeds going to relevant competition organisers. (ANI)

