London [UK], July 1 (ANI): English club Chelsea, which competes in the English Premier League, signed Nicolas Jackson from Spanish club Villarreal.

Senegal international Nicolas Jackson has signed an eight-year contract with Chelsea.

In the 2022/23 campaign, he struck 12 goals for Villarreal which competes in the Spanish league La Liga.

According to the official website of Chelsea, the club's co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: 'We are excited to welcome Nicolas to Chelsea. He is a young player with big potential, as he showcased for Villarreal last season.

'We believe he is ready for this next step in his career and look forward to him working with our new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and his Chelsea teammates.'

Nicolas Jackson, born in The Gambia, spent much of his childhood in Senegal and represents the country at the international level. The 21-year-old's club career began at Senegal Premier League side Casa Sports before a move to Villarreal in September 2019.

Jackson's first taste of senior European football came on loan at Spanish second-tier side Mirandes. A campaign in Villarreal's B side followed and he helped the side seal promotion from the third tier with both goals in their play-off final victory.

The young forward established himself in the senior set-up last summer and went on to make 38 appearances across all competitions for Villarreal and earned a call-up for the Senegal World Cup squad. He made his international debut at the tournament in Qatar.

He ended the campaign as La Liga's in-form player, scoring nine goals in the final eight matches of the season and winning the Player of the Month award for May. (ANI)

