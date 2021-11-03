Malmo [Sweden], November 3 (ANI): After scoring the decisive goal in Chelsea's 1-0 Champions League win over Malmo on Tuesday, Hakim Ziyech said he is working hard to find his rhythm again.

The Moroccan international turned in Callum Hudson-Odoi's low cross in the second half of the match in Sweden to secure Chelsea another valuable three points in the group stage.

"It was a good combination between Callum and Kai. He gave me a good cross and I could walk it in easy," said Ziyech after the match as per chelseafc.com.

The game in Sweden was Ziyech's third consecutive start, having also been named in Thomas Tuchel's line-up for the 3-0 win at Newcastle United on Saturday and last week's Carabao Cup tie against Southampton.

"I started good in pre-season, had the injury and I'm trying to find my rhythm again and that's what I'm working hard for. I know what I can do and where my highest level is. Like I said, I had some hard times with injuries and stuff and finding my rhythm again," he added.

Chelsea will next clash with Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. (ANI)

