London [UK], December 19 (ANI): Premier League on Sunday rejected Chelsea's request to postpone the match away at Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

After a series of COVID tests between 9 am and 10 am on Sunday morning, the Blues confirmed three further positive cases within their camp. This is on top of the four positives that impacted their preparation to face Everton.

A Chelsea spokesperson, as per goal.com said: "We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected, as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today's match on the grounds of players' health and safety."

Six of this weekend's Premier League fixtures have already been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks within clubs.

In the only Premier League match on Saturday, Arsenal eased to a 4-1 victory against Leeds United at Ellan Road.

In total, outbreaks at various clubs have forced the postponement of 10 Premier League games so far. (ANI)

