Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Chennai Bulls, the city's official franchise in the inaugural season of the Rugby Premier League (RPL), was formally unveiled to fans at a press conference held at the Madras Cricket Club. The event also marked the official launch of the team's jersey and introduced the full squad.

The launch was graced by Sendhil V. Thyagarajan, Treasurer of Rugby India; Aadhav Arjuna, President of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Olympic Association; and Akshit Sharma from the Chennai Bulls leadership group. Also in attendance were Ben Gollings, Head Coach of the Chennai Bulls and a legendary figure in international rugby sevens, and Vinay Rai, actor and former Indian rugby player, said Chennai Bulls press release.

Speaking on the team's vision, Chennai Bulls owner, Akshit Sharma, stated as quoted from a press release by the franchsie, "Chennai Bulls is more than just a rugby team--it's a movement to transform India's sporting landscape. Our goal is to deliver world-class infrastructure, elite coaching, and deep fan engagement rooted in the heart of Chennai. We're here to build a winning culture while inspiring the next generation of athletes."

Chennai Bulls Head Coach Ben Gollings, the all-time leading points scorer in the World Rugby Sevens Series with 2,652 points, brings a wealth of international experience. He has previously coached national sides, including Sri Lanka and Fiji, which are Olympic champions.

Head Coach Ben Gollings shared, "Rugby 7s is fast-paced, skill-intensive, and incredibly engaging. For us at Chennai Bulls, it's about building synergy within the team and showing up as the best version of ourselves on the pitch."

Sendhil V. Thyagarajan, Treasurer of Rugby India, commented on the league's significance: "Rugby has a passionate following in India and immense untapped potential. With GMR Sports supporting this vision, RPL provides a robust platform to grow the game. The Chennai Bulls franchise is a key milestone in inspiring youth participation in Tamil Nadu."

Aadhav Arjuna, President of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Olympic Association, added: "High-level competition and exposure to international standards are vital to India's Olympic rugby ambitions. RPL's visibility will introduce the sport to millions of fans and cultivate future talent nationwide."

Actor and former Indian Rugby Player Vinay Rai remarked, "Dedication, teamwork, and resilience are at the core of rugby. These values will define not only the RPL but the journey of Indian rugby going forward. I'm excited to witness Chennai take centre stage."

The Rugby Premier League, the world's first franchise-based Rugby 7s league, will take place from June 15 to 29, 2025, at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai. Six teams will compete for the inaugural title.

Chennai Bulls Squad: Hannes Adler, Haakon, Nikias Lohe, Terry Kennedy, Joseva Talacolo, Ratu Sauturaga, Joaquin Pellandini, Alexander Davis, Vallabh Patil, Shanawaz Ahmed, Vinayak Hariraj, Muhammed Jasim EP, and Vinay A. (ANI)

