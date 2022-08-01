Mahabalipuram, Aug 1 (PTI) Chennai's Kishore Kumar outshone all his competitor on the opening day of the Mahabs Point Break Challenge -- one of the two back-to-back national surfing championships.

The two-day national surfing championship started with over 80 surfers competing for a place in the semi-finals and finals on Tuesday.

The day started with the quarterfinal heats of the Groms 16 and Under Boys category where Indian Open of Surfing (Groms Boys 16 & under) winner Kishore Kumar stood apart with his brave and confident performance that saw him get 16.83 points, the highest in the category.

The other Groms to make it to the semi-finals are Tayin Arun (8.70), Kalapathy S (11.50), Jeevanathan I (7), Naveen Kumar R (11.66), Kiranjith Kumar S (10.50), Lokesh S (5.84) & Jeevan S (10.50).

In the Surfing Men's Open (17+) category, Kishore Kumar again produced a spectacular performance of 17.33 points in Round 1, again the highest score for the day.

Kishore continued with his momentum in the second round as well with 13 points, outshining seasoned senior surfers while securing the best score in the round for the category again.

