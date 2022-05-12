Panaji (Goa) [India], May 12 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC ended the campaign on a high with a 3-2 win over Mumbai City FC in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) final-round game on Wednesday.

This was Chennaiyin FC's first win in RFDL, while Mumbai City FC ended their campaign without a win.

In the evening kickoff, three goals were scored in the space of five minutes. Substitute Sufiyan Shaikh (19th) helped Chennaiyin take the lead by slotting in a Akmal Shan cut back before Mumbai equalised in the next minute through Mohammed Asif (21st).

Three minutes later, Chennaiyin won a penalty that was converted with aplomb by Joseph Lalvenhima (24th P). Joseph helped Chennaiyin take a 3-1 lead shortly after the second half, scoring in the 58th minute but Mumbai showed fight, Asif netting his second of the evening in the 80th minute.

Chennaiyin finished their campaign with five points from seven outings, while Mumbai failed to register a single win in the competition, finishing rock-bottom in the eight-team table.

Earlier in the day, FC Goa defeated RF Young Champs by 2-0. (ANI)

