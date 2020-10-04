Chennai, Oct 4 (PTI) Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC has roped in Brazil's Emerson Gomes de Moura, better known as Memo, on a free transfer for the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) starting next month.

The 32-year-old joins CFC on the expiry of his contract at Jamshedpur FC, having spent the previous three campaigns there, the club said in a statement on Sunday

Also Read | IPL 2020: ‘Dubai is Hot’ Says Rajasthan Royals All-Rounder Ben Stokes After Arriving in UAE.

Known for his versatility as a defensive midfielder and central defender, Memo is set to add experience and stability to Chennaiyin's ranks.

"I am delighted to be a part of the Chennaiyin family. The upcoming season will be fantastic, I am certain. It is a pity we won't be able to feel the warmth of the fans in the stands, as they are truly incredible and loyal," said an excited Memo from his hometown in Brazil.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan Should Lead KKR, Surely Not Dinesh Karthik, Says Sreesanth.

"Every time I have played in Chennai, I have truly felt their passion. They will always be in our thoughts, and we have to work hard and be united to achieve glory. A unique ISL awaits us, which will be a spectacle in itself."

After playing extensively in the Brazilian lower division leagues, Memo came to India and joined Delhi Dynamos in the 2016 ISL season.

Interestingly, he made his league debut in Delhi's 3-1 win over Chennaiyin at the Marina Arena in October 2016. Memo played 10 times that year and helped DDFC qualify for the semis.

Memo becomes CFC head coach Csaba László's second foreign signing, following Bosnian central defender Enes Sipovic's acquisition. Defender Eli Sabiá and creative midfielder Rafael Crivellaro have been retained from last season.

"Memo is a solid addition to our squad. His rich experience of playing in the ISL will provide a huge boost, along with his versatility in key defensive areas. We have signed a proven and dependable individual in Memo, who is sure to hit the ground running," László said.

Memo moved to ISL entrants Jamshedpur FC in 2017 and was their mainstay. He didn't miss a single game, playing all 54 matches for JFC over the previous three seasons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)