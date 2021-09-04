Chennai, Sep 4 (PTI) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC on Saturday announced the signing of Hungarian midfielder Vladimir Koman on a season-long deal.

The Hungary international is the club's sixth and final foreign signing,

“I'm happy to join Chennaiyin, because it's a completely new atmosphere for me and a new experience. I would like to do my best to help the team to be successful and make the fans proud and happy,” he was quoted as saying in a release here.

Koman made his senior national team debut for Hungary in 2010 and went on to play 36 matches, netting seven goals. He was a vital cog in the country's third-place finish in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup and emerged as the second highest scorer with five goals.

He also guided the U-19 Hungarian side to the semi-finals at the 2008 UEFA European Championship.

CFC co-owner Vita Dani said, “Vladimir is the perfect end to our foreign signings. He's an experienced player who has represented Hungary and turned out in top leagues."

The Ukraine-born footballer began his professional career in 2006 with UC Sampdoria in the top-tier Italian league, Serie

A. In a career spanning over 15 years, the attacking midfielder has 300-plus club appearances, including 22 goals and 23 assists, to his name.

The experienced Koman has also played in the Asian countries such as Iran and United Arab Emirates and is now set for his maiden ISL campaign.

His presence is expected to bolster the CFC's squad ahead of the upcoming season. Rafael Crivellaro, Mirlan Murzaev, Slavko Damjanovic, Ariel Borysiuk and Lukasz Gikiewicz are the club's other international signings.

“Anything to say about Vladimir is superfluous. His career says it all about him as a player and as a character,” CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic said.

Koman has also featured for the French club AS Monaco, followed by stints in Russia and Turkey too.

