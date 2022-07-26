Moscow, Jul 25 (AP) A chess-playing robot grabbed the finger of its 7-year-old opponent and broke it during last week's Moscow Chess Open tournament, Russian media reported Monday.

“The robot broke the child's finger,” Sergei Lazarev, President of the Moscow Chess Federation, told the Russian TASS agency. “Of course, this is bad.”

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Ace Heads Back to England to Hold Talks With Manchester United Amid Exit Rumours.

A video shared on social media shows the robot taking one of the boy's pieces, and then grabbing his finger as he attempts to make a move.

Four adults then rush in, struggling to free the boy before leading him away from the chessboard.

Also Read | CWG 2022: Full List of Sports Events at XXII Commonwealth Games.

Lazarev said the chess federation had rented the robot that appeared in many previous events without incident.

He said the boy was able to play again the next day and finished the tournament with his finger in a cast. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)