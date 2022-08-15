Hove [UK], August 15 (ANI): Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara smashed the highest score by a Sussex player in the List A cricket format on Sunday.

The Indian Test veteran accomplished this feat during his side's match against Surrey in the ongoing One Day Cup.

During the match, Pujara unveiled a rare side of him and smashed 174 runs off just 131 deliveries, consisting of 20 fours and five sixes. He was dismissed by Conor McKerr.

Pujara has had a great One Day Cup so far for his side. In five innings so far, he has scored 367 runs at an average of 91.75. He has the best individual performance of 174. Pujara has scored two centuries and a half-century in the tournament so far.

He has also performed really well for his side in the ongoing County Championship as well. In eight matches, Pujara has scored 1,094 runs across 13 innings at an average of 109.40. His best individual score is 231. He has achieved five hundred plus scores in the tournament so far.

Pujara currently sits at the second spot in the batting charts in both tournaments.

Coming to the match, put to field first by Surrey, Sussex scored 378/6 in their 50 overs. Centuries from Pujara (174) and Tom Clark (104) were what powered the side to such a huge score. Conor McKerr was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2/73 in 10 overs.

Chasing 379, only Ryan Patel (65) and Tom Lawes (57) could score some solid runs for Surrey. Other batters could not even cross the 20-run mark and Surrey was bundled out for 162 and Sussex won the game by 216 runs.

Aristides Karvelas (4/35) and Delray Rawlins (3/25) were the leading bowlers for Sussex.

With this win, Sussex is at the third spot in the points table with six points in Group A while Surrey is at seventh position in Group A with three points. (ANI)

