New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Ajay Mandal came up with a splendid all-round show to power Chhattisgarh to a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Services that took the winners three points clear at the top of Group C in the Ranji Trophy here on Friday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 145 for 4 with an arrear of 31 runs, Railways provided the resistance through Rahul Singh (71) and skipper Rajat Paliwal (58).

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs HFC Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

But left-arm spinner Mandal, who cracked a century (114) in Chhattisgarh's first innings score of 389, made inroads on the final day morning session as he ended the duo's resistance en route to match-winning figures of 14-2-38-5. The 26-year-old ended with match-haul of eight wickets.

At the other end, Pankaj Rao claimed 3/48 to help Chhattisgarh bowl out Services for 221 in 61.2 overs, handing them an easy 46-run target.

Also Read | Vivrant Sharma Quick Facts: All You Need To Know About the Jammu Youngster, SunRisers Hyderabad’s Latest Pick for Rs 2.6 Crore at IPL 2023 Auction.

Chhattisgarh cruised home in 12.1 overs without any loss of wicket to seal a bonus point win to return to the top spot, three points ahead of Karnataka who are at the second place on 10.

Brief Scores:

At Delhi: Services 213 & 221 in 61.2 overs (Rahul Singh 71, Rajat Paliwal 58; Ajay Mandal 5/38, Pankaj Kumar Rao 3/48) vs Chhattisgarh 389 & 46 for no loss in 12.1 overs. Chhattisgarh won by 10 wickets. Points: Chhattisgarh 7, Services 0.

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 337 & 363 for 8 declared in 88 overs (Deepak Hooda 155, Kunal Singh Rathore 75, Abhijeet Tomar 68; Jalaj Saxena 3/93) vs Kerala 306 & 299 for 8 in 68 overs (Sachin Baby 81 not out, Sanju Samson 69, Ponnan Rahul 64; Manav Suthar 3/103, Aniket Choudhary 2/39). Match drawn. Points: Rajasthan 3, Kerala 1.

At Jamshedpur: Jharkhand 386 & 212 for 3 declared in 55 overs (Virat Singh 100 not out, Kumar Deobrat 72; Mohit Redkar 2/64) vs Goa 362 & 61 for 3 in 23 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 34 not out; Utkarsh Singh 2/25). Match drawn. Points: Jharkhand 3, Goa 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)