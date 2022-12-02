New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Chinese Grand Prix has been cancelled by Formula 1 because of Covid-19 for the fourth consecutive year.

Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course.

A Formula 1 statement said the race would not take place because of "the ongoing difficulties presented by the Covid-19 situation".

Shanghai hosts the race and it was due to return on April 16 next year for the first time in four years. According to F1, it would not be able to operate normally in China and cannot justify risks to staff involved in travelling.

China has not hosted an F1 race since 2019 and it was one of the first international sporting events to be cancelled in 2020 in the weeks leading up to the pandemic.

Potential replacements are Portugal and Turkey though it will depend on financial factors. Next year's F1 calendar features 24 races and the season. (ANI)

