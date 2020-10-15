Beijing, Oct 15 (AP) The Chinese soccer federation has pulled out of hosting the men's Under-23 Asian Cup in 2022.

The Asian Football Confederation says Chinese officials cited "scheduling conflicts, stadium completion timelines ahead of other international events and challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Odds: Free Bet Odds and Tips, Predictions and Favourites in MI vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 31.

China will host the 2023 Asian Cup in new or renovated stadiums. The country is also scheduled to host FIFA's expanded Club World Cup. That tournament was postponed from June 2021 to a date yet to be decided.

The AFC says it will re-open bidding for the under-23 tournament.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings Pay Tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on 89th Birth Anniversary, Share Picture of MS Dhoni With Former President’s Powerful Quote.

The AFC also postponed this year's indoor futsal championship to next year “in response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Kuwait." AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)