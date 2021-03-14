Sheffield [UK], March 14 (ANI): Manager Chris Wilder parted ways with Premier League club Sheffield United by mutual consent on Saturday after nearly five years in charge.

"Sheffield United confirms that Chris Wilder has left the Club by mutual consent. The Board and Chris Wilder, who has managed the Blades to more than 100 wins in his almost five years at Bramall Lane, made the decision following discussions," the club said in a statement.

Blades U23s manager Paul Heckingbottom will take charge of Sunday's Premier League fixture at Leicester City. The former Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian manager will remain in charge for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

Heckingbottom will be supported by former AFC Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall, Alan Knill and United's current backroom staff.

Wilder said: "Being manager of Sheffield United has been a special journey and one I'll never forget. I was delighted to be given the opportunity back in 2016 and have been delighted with the success which we have achieved, including two promotions and a highest ever Premier League finish. I'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to the Club's accomplishments along the way, including the players, staff and, in particular, the supporters."

Earlier this season, Chris Wilder surpassed 200 league games in charge of the Blades, becoming the sixth United manager to reach this milestone.

Sheffield is placed at the bottom of the Premier League table with only four wins in 28 games, although one of them was a 2-1 victory at Manchester United. (ANI)

