Raia (Goa), Feb 11 (PTI) Relegation-threatened Delhi FC equalised twice to secure a 2-2 draw against table toppers Churchill Brothers in a thrilling I-League match at the Raia Ground here on Tuesday.

Churchill Brothers went into the lead twice in the game through Rafiq Aminu (12th minute) and Stendly Fernandes (43rd) but threw away their advantage on both occasions due to defensive errors.

While Samson Keishing scored the first goal for Delhi FC in the 41st minute, Junior Onguene Nkengue's innocuous cross was turned into his own net by Churchill defender Jose Luis Moreno in the 54th minute.

Even though the draw extended Churchill Brothers' unbeaten run to four matches, they will see this as a missed opportunity to consolidate their lead at the top of the standings. The Red Machines have 27 points from 14 matches with eight wins, three draws and three losses under their belt.

They are three points ahead of the second-placed Namdhari FC, who have played a game less, and can draw level with them at the top if they beat Churchill's local rivals Dempo on Thursday.

Delhi FC, on the other hand, managed to arrest their slide after losing five consecutive matches. They are still languishing at the bottom of the table with 10 points from 14 matches but Tuesday's result will certainly boost their confidence.

The match started with Churchill Brothers showing why they are the league frontrunners, dictating the pace and employing a fluid attacking style coupled with an organised defensive setup.

Their first breakthrough came in the 12th minute. Pape Gassama's fierce run on the left flank concluded with a shot that Delhi FC goalkeeper Lalmuansanga could not handle.

Although Aminu's initial rebound shot was blocked by Sanson Pereira, the Ghanaian didn't falter on the second attempt as he smashed the ball into the net.

The goal enabled Churchill Brothers to settle down quickly into the game before a defensive error saw them concede the leveller in the 41st minute. Churchill captain Lamgoulen Hangshing was penalised for a risky challenge at the edge of their box and Keishing converted from the resultant set-piece.

Keishing's free-kick cleverly exploited the Churchill wall and bounced awkwardly in front of goalkeeper Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir to find the back of the net.

The joy for Delhi was short-lived as Churchill regained the lead just two minutes later. A precise cross from Lalremruata found Aminu, whose header was initially saved by Lalmuansanga but fell kindly to Stendly who made no mistake from close range.

Churchill Brothers started the second half strongly and could have extended their lead but Aminu's header off a Lalremruata free-kick hit the crosspiece.

Undaunted, Delhi FC managed to level the scores again in the 54th minute when a seemingly harmless cross from Junior Onguene Nkengue was inadvertently turned into his own net by Churchill defender Jose Luis Moreno.

The remainder of the match saw Churchill Brothers pressing hard to clinch a winner. But Delhi FC, bolstered by some stellar saves from Lalmuansanga, held their ground under pressure to earn a commendable draw.

