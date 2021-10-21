Al Amerat, Oct 21 (PTI) Scotland dished out a clinical bowling effort to bundle out Oman for a below-par 122 in their final T20 World Cup first round Group B match here on Thursday.

Oman lost two quick wickets -- Jatinder Singh and Kashyap Prajapati -- after opting to bat before Aqib Ilyas (37 off 35 balls) and Mohammad Nadeem (25 off 21) stabilised the innings with a 38-run third-wicket stand.

But Scotland pulled things back, removing both Ilyas and Nadeem, who perished in search of one too many just after clobbering Mark Watt over the boundary.

Sandeep Goud (5) and Naseem Khushi didn't help their side's cause either as Oman kept losing wickets at regular intervals to reach 98 for six after 16 overs.

Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood (34 off 30) tried his best to push the scoring rate but Scotland bowlers didn't give Oman batters any leeway.

Josh Davey (3/25), Michael Leask (2/12), Safyaan Sharif (2/25) and Mark Watt (1/23) were the wicket takers for Scotland.

In fact, Davey's final over resulted in three Oman wickets, including a run out.

Brief Scores:

Oman: 122 all out in 20 overs (Aqib Ilyas 37, Zeeshan Maqsood 34; Josh Davy 3/25). PTI SSC

