Montevideo (Uruguay), Oct 3 (AP) Striker Edinson Cavani is the most notable absentee in Uruguay's squad announced for the two opening rounds of World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Ecuador.

Cavani's contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended in June. The 33-year-old Cavani has trained by himself for three months as he decides his future.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Struggles During Chennai Super Kings' 7-Run Loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, Heartbroken Fans React With Sad GIFs and Images After Watching Their Hero Grapple With Tough Conditions.

Uruguay also left out injured goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and defender José María Giménez, who contracted COVID-19.

Uruguay will face Chile in Montevideo on Oct. 8. Five days later, the team will play at Ecuador.

Also Read | Sadio Mane Tests Positive for COVID-19, Liverpool Forward to Miss Club's Next Premier League Match Against Aston Villa.

Uruguay:

Goalkeepers: Rodrigo Muñoz (Cerro Porteño), Martín Silva (Libertad) and Martín Campaña (Al Batin).

Defenders: Diego Godín (Cagliari), Sebastián Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Ronald Araújo (Barcelona), Martín Cáceres (Fiorentina), Damián Suárez (Getafe), Matías Viña (Palmeiras) and Agustín Oliveros (Nacional).

Midfielders: Nahitan Nández (Cagliari), Lucas Torreira (Arsenal), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), , Mauro Arambarri (Getafe), Nicolás de la Cruz (River Plate), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo) and Brian Rodríguez (Los Angeles FC).

Forwards: Jonathan Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Maxi Gómez (Valencia) and Darwin Núñez (Benfica). (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)