Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): The opening ceremony of 2nd season of Sardar Patel National Divyang Cup T20 is set for October 31, 2022, by the Cheif Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

This will be the biggest tournament for the country's Divyang cricketers.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult Guide New Zealand to a 65-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka.

Twenty teams of Divyang Cricketers from across the country will compete to be the winner ofthe eight-day series. The finals of the T20 Cup will be held on November 7 at K D Babu CricketStadium, Lucknow.

Dr Deepa Malik, (Padma Shree, Khel Ratna & Arjuna Awardee), Paralympic Medallist is the Brand Ambassador of the Sardar Patel National Divyang T20 Cup as read in a statement by Differently abled Cricket Committee of India (DCCI).

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Troyes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Clash? Here's the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Having recently seen the success and the impact that the first season of the National DivyangCup T20 had in the lives of these Divyang cricketers and the community, Indian Bank sees this as an opportunity to contribute to a good cause.

On the occasion, Dr (HC) Deepa Malik said, "It is a humongous event where 400 plus cricketers with different type of disabilities will exhibit their skills. It is a true celebration of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav where equal opportunities for all and a more inclusive society are created for everyone. A few years ago, even Women's Cricket was struggling for recognition but today the world has witnessed their ability. I'm sure Divyang Cricket will also get the much-deserved limelight of mainstream sports."

Speaking on the occasion Mr Ravi Chauhan, Secretary of DCCI, further added, "We are delighted to host the second season of Sardar Patel National Divyang Cup T20, and let me tell you that DCCI will leave no stone unturned to make it a memorable event for everyone concerned. We are taking several steps to raise the profile of the sport right from the grassroots level and hosting the tournament will further boost the popularity of the sport in the country. I'm sure many cricketers will go on to represent the country and make everyone proud."

Shri Imran Amin Siddiqui, Executive Director, of Indian Bank, added, "Our Bank hasalways stayed at the forefront of supporting the needy sections of society. The DivyangCricketers, playing here instil in us, a sense of pride, with their enthusiasm and commitment. The cricket lovers in the country would certainly appreciate these talents and their performance for the next 8 days". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)