Sports News | CM Dhami Inspects Arrangements for International Kayaking and Canoeing C'ship in Udham Singh Nagar

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today conducted an on-site inspection of the preparations for the upcoming International Kayaking and Canoeing Championship to be held in the Gadarpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district, according to a press release.

During his visit, the CM reviewed various arrangements related to the event, including facilities being provided to athletes, security measures, technical infrastructure, transportation, accommodation, and other essential preparations.

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The Chief Minister directed concerned officials to ensure that all preparations for the successful conduct of this international-level competition are completed in a timely manner and in accordance with prescribed standards. He emphasized that athletes, coaches, referees, and participants arriving from across India and abroad should not face any inconvenience, and instructed all departments to work in close coordination.

During the inspection, CM Dhami also experienced water sports activities himself and remarked that Uttarakhand possesses immense potential for adventure sports. He stated that the state's natural landscape is highly suitable for water sports, mountain sports, and other adventure activities. The government, he added, is continuously working towards expanding sports facilities and developing modern sports infrastructure.

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CM Dhami said that the state government's objective is to establish Uttarakhand as a nationally and internationally recognized sporting destination. To achieve this, efforts are being made to provide athletes with better training, facilities, and opportunities, while also encouraging the organization of large-scale sporting events. He noted that international competitions provide a valuable platform for young athletes to showcase their talent and inspire them to excel at the global level.

He further stated that such events not only promote sporting activities but also contribute significantly to tourism, local businesses, employment generation, and economic growth in the state. These initiatives will strengthen Uttarakhand's identity as a leading adventure tourism destination and attract visitors from India and abroad to experience both its natural beauty and sporting opportunities.

The Chief Minister added that the state government is working at multiple levels to promote sports among the youth and make sports accessible to every section of society. Continuous efforts are being undertaken to identify talented athletes, provide them with quality training facilities, and encourage outstanding performers.

He also instructed officials to ensure high-quality arrangements related to cleanliness, drinking water, medical facilities, security, and traffic management at the competition venue so that the event serves as a model of Uttarakhand's efficient work culture and warm hospitality.

MLA Arvind Pandey, senior officials from various departments, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

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