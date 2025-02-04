Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of various arrangements at the ongoing 38th National Games in the state, paying a visit to the Maharana Pratap Sports Stadium in Raipur.

During the visit, the CM observed the food arrangements. He served food to the players and also sat with the players and had food. The Chief Minister also encouraged the players of many states to participate in various sports events by talking to them.

CM said that the 38th National Games has started well in the state, and the state government is trying that all the players should have a good experience in the 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand. Efforts have been made to provide every possible facility to the players and visitors.

Dhami also said that the experience of the National Games will prove to be very effective for the state. The Chief Minister said that efforts have been made to provide food arrangements to the players of every state according to the food there. The Chief Minister is taking updates on the National Games from the officials every moment and is personally inspecting various arrangements.

He also attended the badminton competition during the games at the Parade Ground.

Dhami conducted a surprise inspection of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here. He met players and encouraged them and also had lunch with them, a release said.

The 38th National Games are being organised in the state from January 28 to February 14.

This visit of the Chief Minister boosted the morale of the players and the organising committee and they praised him and thanked the state government.

National games are being organized for the first time in Uttarakhand, and the government is making every effort to make it a success. With the efforts of the state government, these national games will become historic and Uttarakhand will get a new identity in the field of sports. (ANI)

