Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday felicitated players of the state who recently brought laurels for the country.

In a function held at his official residence here, the chief minister honoured Arjun Babuta, who bagged two gold medals in World Shooting Championship, Anjum Moudgill, who won two bronze medals in World Shooting Championship and who bagged one bronze medal in World Shooting Championship, according to an official release.

Mann also felicitated Thomas cup winner of Badminton Dhruv Kapila.

The chief minister, while interacting with the players, said the state government is making strenuous efforts for boosting sporting activity in Punjab.

He said Punjab will soon become a frontrunner state in the field of sports across the country.

Mann also extended best wishes to the players for the upcoming sporting events at the national and international arena.

