Sports News | CM Trophy 2.0 Concludes with Record Participation, Strengthening Odisha's Grassroots Sports Ecosystem

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)[India], June 11 (ANI): The second edition of the CM Trophy 2.0 concluded successfully on Wednesday, marking another significant milestone in Odisha's efforts to strengthen the grassroots sports ecosystem and identify promising young sporting talent across the state.

The tournament featured competitions in four disciplines: Football, Kho Kho, Kabaddi and Volleyball for both boys and girls.

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The age categories included Football (U-15), Kho Kho (U-14), Kabaddi (U-16), and Volleyball (U-14). Conducted across multiple levels, CM Trophy 2.0 witnessed an overwhelming response from young athletes, with more than 30,000 participants taking part in the competition, making it the largest grassroots sports initiative in Odisha.

The event reflects the Government of Odisha's continued commitment to creating opportunities for young athletes, promoting sports participation at the grassroots level, and establishing a structured pathway for talent identification, nurturing, and development.

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Results

Football (Boys U-15)* Champions: Baragarh* Runners-up: JajpurFootball (Girls U-15)* Champions: Bhubaneswar* Runners-up: KeonjharKho Kho (Boys U-14)* Champions: Puri* Runners-up: CuttackKho Kho (Girls U-14)* Champions: Khordha* Runners-up: PuriKabaddi (Boys U-16)* Champions: Balasore* Runners-up: SundergarhKabaddi (Girls U-16)* Champions: Puri* Runners-up: GanjamVolleyball (Boys U-14)* Champions: Cuttack* Runners-up: KendrapadaVolleyball (Girls U-14)* Champions: Khordha* Runners-up: Kalahandi

The success of CM Trophy 2.0 builds upon the achievements of its inaugural edition. The first edition, which was conducted exclusively in football, attracted nearly 6,000 participants from across Odisha. More importantly, the competition served as an effective talent identification platform, leading to the selection of over 50 promising young footballers for further induction and development under the state's sports programmes.

Encouraged by the success of the first edition, the Sports & Youth Services Department expanded the scope of the tournament this year to include multiple team sports, enabling a much larger pool of young athletes to showcase their abilities and compete at a structured level.

The tournament not only provided a competitive platform for aspiring sportspersons but also reinforced Odisha's athlete-centric approach to sports development. Through systematic scouting and evaluation, talented athletes identified during the competition will be considered for advanced training opportunities, helping strengthen the state's future sporting pipeline.

The successful completion of CM Trophy 2.0 reaffirms Odisha's commitment to nurturing talent from the grassroots and creating pathways that enable young athletes to progress towards excellence. As participation continues to grow year after year, the initiative is steadily emerging as a cornerstone of the state's long-term vision to produce the next generation of sporting champions. (ANI)

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