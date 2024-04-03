New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): New Zealand selection manager Sam Wells revealed that veteran batter Colin Munro is still "potentially an option" for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

It has been four years since the 37-year-old made his last appearance for the Blackcaps. The left-handed batter had a sensational campaign in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Wells stated that Munro was called up for their upcoming five-match T20I series, but he ended up declining the call. However, he will be in consideration when New Zealand discuss the possible 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup.

"We got in touch with Colin. He's obviously been in fine form for the last few years in various competitions around the world and, in particular, has an excellent record in the Caribbean Premier League. He made himself unavailable for this tour but he's potentially still an option," Wells said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

In the past four years, Munro has racked up 807 runs in 33 games. Overall, the veteran batter with 2353 runs is the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament's history and the highest run-scorer overseas player. He has amassed his remarkable tally at an average of 35.65 and a strike rate of 128.86.

Munro made his last appearance in 20230 before losing his central contract. Since then, New Zealand have found some good prospects to feature in the opening slot. The likes of Finn Allen, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra make up a well-settled top-order but if injury forces a player out of the competition, Munro could come in as a replacement for that player.

"I don't think it takes a rocket scientist to work out that our top order is relatively settled. But if anything were to happen with injuries and what-not, he's still an option for us," Wells said.

New Zealand will kick off their campaign against Afghanistan on June 8 and will go on to face West Indies, Uganda and Papua New Guinea at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. (ANI)

