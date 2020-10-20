Milan, Oct 20 (AP) Colombian cyclist Fernando Gaviria has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia.

Gaviria and a staff member for Team AG2R La Mondiale were the only positives out of 492 tests carried out Sunday and Monday.

Gaviria's UAE Team Emirates says the rider “was immediately isolated following the test result and is feeling well and is completely asymptomatic.” The team notes that Gaviria also had COVID-19 in March.

Gaviria has won five stages at the Giro during his career.

Overall contenders Simon Yates and Steven Kruijswijk had already been withdrawn from the race after testing positive. Australian standout Michael Matthews also was withdrawn. The Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo-Visma teams withdrew their entire squads last week following a series of positive results from the first rest day. (AP)

