Birmingham, Aug 4 (PTI) Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the eight day on Friday.

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Athletics and Para Athletics:

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 PM

Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 PM

Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53 AM on Saturday

Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 PM

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST):

Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

Women's singles round of 16: PV Sindhu

Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap

Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth

Lawn Bowls:

Women's Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England - 1 PM

Squash:

Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis:

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM

Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM

Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM

Hockey:

Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 PM.

