Turin [Italy], February 11 (ANI): Dusan Vlahovic, Paulo Dybala shine for Juventus on Thursday as hosts defeated Sassuolo 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium to enter into the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

Dusan Vlahovic was brought in to provide a goal threat. Two matches into his Juventus career and the 22-year-old has done just that. A debut goal against Verona at the weekend was followed up with a late winner on Thursday, thanks to the helping hand of Sassuolo defender Ruan Tressoldi.

Also Read | Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Pauolo Dybala had given Juventus the perfect start but the visitors under coach Alessio Dionisi equalised half-way through the first half. Save after save from Gianluca Pegolo thwarted Juventus in the second period until that late, late winner.

The late win rewards Juventus with a two-legged semi-final against Fiorentina.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane on Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series in 2020-21: I Took Crucial Decisions in Australia But Someone Else Took Credit.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina also struck late to beat Atalanta 3-2. Nikola Milenkovic grabbed the late winner for Fiorentina while Krzysztof Piatek bagged the brace as they edge Atlanta to enter the semis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)