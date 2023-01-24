East London [South Africa], January 24 (ANI): Following her side's 56-run win over West Indies in their tri-nation T20I match, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana said that the team did not want to go hard on bowlers right from the start and could score more freely once the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was at the crease.

India defeated the West Indies by 56 runs in the T20I Tri-Series in South Africa, announcing themselves ahead of next month's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Also Read | Frank Lampard Sacked As Everton Coach After Dreadful Run of Results.

"I think the wicket was similar. But after the first game, we understood our mistakes and learned how to bat on that wicket. That is what we discussed; we did not want to go hard from the start and that's what the team asked me to do. When Harmanpreet came out we could score more freely and get that score," said Mandhana in a post-match presentation.

Opting to bat first, India put on 167/2 on the board.

Also Read | BCCI, PCB Set to Clash Over ACC Calendar, Asia Cup 2023 Venue at Emergency Board Meeting in Bahrain.

Mandhana top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 74 runs in just 51 balls with 10 fours and a six. Skipper Harmanpreet also played a knock of 56* in just 35 balls, with eight fours.

Shanika Bruce (1/25) and Karishma Ramharack (1/12) took a wicket each for the West Indies.

Chasing a total of 168, West Indies could score only 111/4 in their 20 overs.

Shemaine Campbelle (47 off 57 balls) and skipper Hayley Matthews (34* off 29 balls) played some solid knocks for the Windies but they were not enough to take them across the line.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma (2/29) shined in India's 56-run win, taking two scalps. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.Mandhana was given the 'Man of the Match' for her match-winning fifty.

India Women is at the top of the points table with two wins in the two matches, they have a total of eight points. West Indies is at the bottom of the table with zero points and has lost both matches. South Africa, the hosts are at the second position with four points and one win and a loss in two matches.

Brief Scores: India: 167/2 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 74*, Harmanpreet Kaur 56*, Shanika Bruce 1/25) beat West Indies: 111/4 in 20 overs (Shemaine Campbelle 47, Hayley Matthews 34*, Deepti Sharma 2/29). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)