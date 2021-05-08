Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has extended support to the people of Tamil Nadu in the fight against the surging Covid-19 second wave.

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL) has arranged for the delivery of 450 Oxygen concentrators. CSKCL Director R Srinivasan handed over the oxygen concentrators to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, on Saturday in the presence of Rupa Gurunath, President, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

Bhoomika Trust, an NGO involved in Covid relief operations, helped CSKCL in arranging for the supply of the oxygen concentrators and will also coordinate the distribution. The first consignment of oxygen concentrators has arrived and the remaining is expected to reach early next week.

"The people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu form the very heartbeat of the Super Kings and we want them to know that we are all together in this fight against the pandemic," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said in an official statement.

CSKCL is delivering the oxygen concentrators for the benefit of Covid patients being treated in Government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)-run Covid care centres.

An oxygen concentrator is an alternative to Liquid Medical Oxygen and is used by both home isolated patients and moderate patients in hospitals.

CSK has been spreading awareness through the "Mask Podu" (Wear Mask) campaign and regular distribution of relevant information through their social media platforms.

Since April, CSK players have been highlighting the importance of Covid protection measures and urging the public to get vaccinated at the earliest. These creatives are being displayed on 90 Variable Message Display systems of the GCC across the city.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a 'complete lockdown' for two weeks from May 10 to control the spread of the disease.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday, the lockdown will come into effect at 4 am on May 10 and will be in force till 4 am on May 24.

India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry. With this, the country has recorded over 4 lakh daily cases for the third consecutive day. (ANI)

