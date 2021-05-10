Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 10 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team forward Navjot Kaur expressed relief after resuming training, almost two weeks after she tested positive for Covid-19.

On April 26, Navjot along with six other players from the women's team were isolated in their hostel rooms in SAI, Bengaluru, and were closely monitored.

"It was very disappointing when we heard that we had tested positive for Covid-19. Our immediate concern was how did we get infected despite following all protocols," recalled Navjot in an official Hockey India release.

"Though we had very mild symptoms, just spending two weeks in isolation was very challenging," she said.

While the players have resumed training, their return to high-intensity training will be done in a phased manner. Navjot explained: "Today we had a light session and it felt really good to be back on the field. Since I didn't have any symptoms, I would do basic movements in the room itself to keep up my fitness and flexibility. I particularly wanted to keep my mind occupied."

Navjot further emphasised that these challenges will not deter her confidence to do well for the team. "We are not letting these challenges deter our confidence. These are challenging times for all those athletes training for the Olympic Games but it's important to remain focused on the goal and that is the same approach we have too," said Navjot.

"We are grateful to Hockey India and SAI for ensuring we are taken care of during the isolation. In such times it is very important to have this kind of support where our training goes on uninterrupted. Now, our focus is on our fitness levels and to improve our game basis the analysis from previous tours in Germany and Argentina," Navjot concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)