New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday announced that the family has decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India in order to aid the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Krunal, myself and my mother -- basically our entire family, we were finding ways at trying to help out. We decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs more support. We all understand it's difficult, we want to show our gratitude, support and just want to tell everyone that they're always there in our prayers," Hardik told host broadcaster Star Sports before the start of the match against CSK.

When asked about the match against CSK and his preparation, Hardik said: "Whenever I get an opportunity (when asked when one can see the original Hardik with the bat). It's a matter of time, I believe that the process is more important than the outcome. In sports, we do have ups and downs. Success and failures will not change my process, for me, every day is a new day, no matter if I score 0 or 100, it's a fresh start every time, I believe in the process and will wait for my opportunity. It's just the kind of support we have as a team (Mumbai Indians), we have always come out and done the right things on the field."

"It has always been a collective effort and people have stood up at the right time. We all understand the difficulty that our country is undergoing at this period of time. Gratitude to all the medical staff, frontline workers, and all the individuals who have come out and held their hands at such times to fight out the battle," he added.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped India and the country has been reporting more than 3,00,000 new cases every day. This is the most number of cases being reported since the pandemic broke out in 2020. India for the first time has reported more than 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969, the Union Health Ministry reported on Saturday. (ANI)

