Sports News | COVID-19: IOA Hands over Cheque of Rs 2 Cr to Rijiju for PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): A delegation from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday met Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, to hand over a cheque of Rs 2 crore for the PM-CARES Fund.

The delegation included IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta, Sr. Vice President Anil Khanna, Vice President Sudhanshu Mittal, Joint Secretary Onkar Singh and Associate Vice President Ajay Singh. The money has been raised by several Federations and also individual athletes.

Rijiju thanked the IOA for making a 'valuable contribution' to the PM-CARES Fund amid the coronavirus crisis in the country.

"I am very thankful to the Indian Olympic Association for making a very valuable contribution to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus. The whole team came to handover a cheque of Rs 2cr which is to be deposited to the PM-CARES Fund," Rijiju told ANI.

"All senior IOA members are here. We have started sporting activities formally, some of the training sessions, and we are happy to see our athletes back to training. Very soon, hopefully, we will see them in full fledge events and whole sporting world, we are all united. We want to see sports back in action," he added. (ANI)

