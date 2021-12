London, Dec 1 (PTI) Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been dropped from BT Sport channel's Ashes coverage beginning December 8, following allegations that he had made racist remarks during his stint at Yorkshire county club in 2009.

The development comes a few days after the BBC's decision to remove him from their TV coverage of the series.

Azeem Rafiq, the former Yorkshire cricketer, had alleged that Vaughan had said "there are too many of you lot" following the selection of four players of Asian heritage in a county fixture in 2009.

Vaughan, who denied the allegations, apologised last week for the "hurt" caused to Rafiq during his time as a player at Yorkshire.

Vaughan, who on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, will still be involved in the Ashes coverage through his commentary role with Fox Sports, the Australian host broadcaster.

"The recent report presented to UK Parliament uncovering institutional racism within cricket and specifically Yorkshire County Cricket Club is extremely disappointing and a concern for all," the channel said in a statement as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"Given these recent events and the controversy with the situation we have taken the decision that including Michael Vaughan within our Ashes coverage would not be editorially appropriate or fit with BT Sport's values."

BT Sport said it will be taking a "hybrid" approach to their coverage, with Vaughan's on-air stints to be overlaid with studio analysis.

"As a result of Covid and travel restrictions BT Sport had made the decision to take our commentary feed from the Australian host broadcaster," the channel said.

"We are still finalising plans but we are assessing the option of taking a hybrid approach, using Fox commentary where possible with the aim of putting our own commentary team in place if necessary."

Meanwhile, Vaughan announced on Twitter that his arrival in Australia will be delayed by a week due to a positive COVID-19 test.

"I've had to delay my flight to Australia until next week because of a positive Covid test, which is frustrating. But at least I'll avoid the rain in Brisbane for a few days! And I'll be no more under cooked than both teams when I get there.!!" he tweeted.

