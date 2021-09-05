London, September 5: The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Ravi Shastri, head coach, Bharat Arun, bowling coach, R. Sridhar, fielding coach, and Nitin Patel, physiotherapist, as a precautionary measure after Shastri's lateral flow test returned positive on Saturday evening.

"They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team," BCCI said in an official statement.

Also Read | India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: Virat Kohli & Ravindra Jadeja Aim to Pile Up Runs on the Board.

The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests -- one on Saturday night and another on Sunday morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval against England. Ravi Shastri Tests Positive for COVID-19, Support Staff Isolated for Precautionary Measure.

Meanwhile, in the match, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara's 153-run stand for the second wicket enabled India to get in a dominant position on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test.

Also Read | India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 4 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV and Online.

At stumps, India's score read 270/3 -- a lead of 171 runs with seven wickets in the bag in the second essay. For the visitors, Virat Kohli (22*) and Ravindra Jadeja (9*) are at the crease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)