New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): In order to maintain a secure bio-bubble for the national shooting camp, the responsibility of maintaining the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be shared by the Sports Authority of India and the National Rifle Association of India.

The National Shooting Camp for core Olympic shooters will be taking place at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range as announced last week for a period of two months from October 15 to December 17.

Responsibility for maintaining the shooting range lies with the Administrator, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. To maintain safety, zoning of premises by nature of risk category to minimise the contact between campers and range personnel has been planned into green, orange, yellow and red zones.

"The safety norms set up through the SOPs issued by SAI are very thorough, this will be the first national camp that will be held since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March and all steps are in place for the shooters to perform in a safe and comfortable environment," Rajiv Bhatia, Secretary, NRAI said in an official release.

All the shooters and coaches must undergo a COVID-19 test which will be conducted at the hotel and it will be arranged by the NRAI.

The NRAI will make boarding and lodging arrangements at a hotel nearby the venue, for which the SAI will provide support as per existing norms. From the hotel to the entry to the shooting range, it will be the responsibility of the NRAI to maintain the SOP in order to keep a secure bio-bubble.

The NRAI has formulated the quarantine process wherein shooters/coaches coming from outside the Delhi-NCR will be quarantined at the hotel for the duration of 7 days.

Shooters/coaches who reside in the Delhi-NCR would require to quarantine/self-isolate at their place of stay for the quarantine period of 7 days after which they will join other campers in the hotel for the entire duration of the camp. (ANI)

