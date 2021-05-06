London [UK], May 6 (ANI): Amid the rampant second Covid-19 wave in the country, England and Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler has said that India is going through difficult times and he also urged everyone to stay safe.

"India is a special country going through a very difficult time. Thank you for welcoming me and my family like you always do. Please stay safe and look after yourselves," tweeted Buttler.

SunRisers Hyderabad's Director of Cricket Tom Moody also urged everyone in India to stay safe and take all precautions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"To those who are suffering my heart is filled with love for you and your families, I pray for your safety and well-being. Please do what you can to stay at home and be safe. Thank you for your kind support and warm hospitality once again, until we meet again, take care," tweeted Moody.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday had confirmed that eight of the 11 English players who were playing in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had returned home after the season was postponed on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Danny Reuben -- head of team communication for the England cricket team -- confirmed that while 8 players were back in the UK, the remaining three players were set to leave India in the next 48 hours.

"I can confirm that 8 of the 11 England players in India managed to get on a flight to Heathrow last night and have landed this morning. They will now quarantine in government-approved hotels. The remaining three -- Jordan, Malan, Morgan -- should leave India within the next 48 hours," he had said.

India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)