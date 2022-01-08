Melbourne [Australia], January 8 (ANI): The Women's National Cricket League match between New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory scheduled for Sunday, January 9 at Manuka Oval in Canberra has been postponed.

Several COVID-19 cases within the ACT Meteors squad have significantly impacted player availability. Cricket ACT, with the support of Cricket NSW and Cricket Australia, made the decision to postpone the match based on player health and wellbeing.

Also Read | David Warner Opens Up on Being Dropped As Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain, Backs Out-of-Form Virat Kohli.

Both teams are committed to rescheduling the match to a later date in the 2021-22 WNCL season.

Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, said: "The safety and wellbeing of players, match officials, staff and fans remains our top priority."

Also Read | ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Schedule Free PDF Download: Full Time Table in IST, Fixtures of U19 CWC in West Indies With Match Timings and Venue Details.

"Cricket Australia will continue to work closely with States and Territories as we navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19," he added.

On Saturday, the Big Bash League (BBL) confirmed an adjusted schedule for the week of January 10-16, which includes two of the matches previously postponed.

Additionally, players and support staff from all clubs will primarily be based in Victoria for the remainder of the competition. All will remain under biosecurity protocols, while revised travel arrangements to and from interstate matches will be implemented to reduce their exposure to the wider community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)