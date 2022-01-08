Harare [Zimbabwe], January 8 (ANI): Craig Ervine has been appointed as the skipper of Zimbabwe for their three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka.

The series is part of the World Cup Super League, with these three ODIs Zimbabwe's first 50-over matches since a three-match series against Ireland in September.

Ervine had earlier captained the team for the limited-overs tour to Ireland and Scotland in August-September in 2021.

The squad also includes opening batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano and wicketkeeper Clive Madande for the first time in the national team.

The three-match ODI series will kick start from January 16, followed by January 18 and later last game on January 21.

Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wesly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. (ANI)

